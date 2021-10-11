The Blacklist season 9 promo: Is Reddington still suffering from grief?







As we approach The Blacklist season 9 premiere coming to NBC a week from Thursday, it’s fair to imagine that grief will be a big theme. It’s hard for it not to be when you think about what happened during the season 8 finale.

The majority of you know already what happened to Elizabeth Keen: She died. Vandyke killed her right after she was supposed to kill Reddington, at his own request; she just couldn’t bring herself to do it. Liz’s death was bound to have an enormous impact on James Spader’s character, and it is one who could last for a number of years.

New The Blacklist video! Check out our analysis of the promo right now below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

One of the reasons why the show is jumping forward a couple of years is so that some of the grief could subside; if the writers were to throw us in the immediate aftermath of Liz’s death, odds are we would have “Cape May” all over again. Reddington would hardly be in a position to help himself, let alone anyone else. When Ressler comes to him in the premiere hoping that he could come back, be prepared for him to be resistant to the idea. Grief may still be overwhelm him. Remember that for the better part of the past few decades, Liz was Reddington’s life. Every single move that he made was to protect her in some shape or form.

So even if the one-time Task Force is able to get Reddington back on board for their new mission, don’t expect the same exact guy. Grief changes people, and we absolutely anticipate that it’s going to change this character in some particularly big ways. If it didn’t, honestly that would be as big of a surprise as anything the show could deliver our way.

Remember, The Blacklist season 9 will air on NBC come Thursday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist, including more details on what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







