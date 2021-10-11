NCIS: Hawaii, FBI: International get full-season orders at CBS







We’re only a matter of weeks into the start of the fall season and yet, CBS is already cementing the future of a couple of their shows.

Today, the network confirmed that both NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International are going to each have full seasons. As for what a full season really means anymore, that is certainly a subject up for debate at this point. We know that in the past, it typically meant anything from 22-24 episodes. However, amidst the pandemic networks have been producing fewer episodes; last season, for example, NCIS proper aired 16 episodes while NCIS: Los Angeles produced 18. Our theory is that both of these new shows will have as many episodes as their lead-ins NCIS and FBI proper. It doesn’t make sense for them to produce fewer episodes when there is such a solid show with an established fan base right in front of them.

These early pickups come following some solid ratings for both of these shows at CBS. In general, the network is very-much leaning into franchises at this point. These are shows that can still capture large audiences at a time where the TV world is becoming more and more fragmented. Meanwhile, these are also shows that can play well in repeats or in syndication down the road, provided that they make it that far.

While there is no guarantee at the moment that either NCIS: Hawaii or FBI: International will get a season 2 renewal down the road, go ahead and consider this a sign of great optimism. We have little reason to think that CBS wants to end either one of these shows, especially when there’s potential for crossovers and/or a whole lot more for these characters.

Remember that the latest episode of NCIS: Hawaii is going to air starting tonight at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

