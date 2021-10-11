Heels season 2: Are there renewal talks happening at Starz?







Is there a chance that a Heels season 2 renewal is going to happen at Starz? For the time being, we remain pretty hopeful. With that being said, we also recognize that nothing in the world of television is certain. The ratings for this series are not necessarily stellar (at least in terms of live viewing), but there is SO much potential to explore new avenues for all of these characters.

Take, for example, what happened in the closing minutes of the finale. Jack Spade finally realized that Crystal deserved her moment in the son; not only that, but she turned out to be an audience favorite! The unfortunate truth is that it took the ladder match falling apart entirely for him to realize that. He’s going to have to learn to be more collaborative if he wants the DWL to succeed, and we know that is not the easiest thing in the world for him.

In speaking more to TVLine about the subject of what could be coming, here is a small tidbit that creator Michael Waldron shared:

“If [the DWL is going to] succeed, you’re going to have to see Jack start to do the hardest thing for him, which is cede a little bit of control. Part of that means listening to other wrestlers like Rooster [and] Diego and perhaps giving those guys the push that they might deserve. Season 1 is so much about fighting against failure. Looking to the future, it’s interesting to ponder: What are the struggles of success that this team might face together?”

There is certainly another good reason for Jack to start listening to those around him — things haven’t gone all that well for his personal life when he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. If he changed his approach, maybe things with Staci could get in a better spot, no?

Waldron did also confirm that talks are ongoing with Starz about more episodes, but nothing is confirmed as of right now. Cross your fingers!

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding Heels

Do you want to see a Heels season 2 happen at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







