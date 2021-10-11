





Tonight on CBS we had a chance to see the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere, and it was one themed largely around legacy. How does the past overall shape who you are in the present?

For G. Callen, he had to examine that closely after he started to realize that Hetty was more involved in his past than he ever previously realized. This was undoubtedly a difficult pill for him to swallow, especially since neither Hetty nor Kilbride were willing to give him all that much information all about it. That was made so much harder by the fact that Hetty left at the end of the episode — this time to Syria. Rest assured that Linda Hunt still is not leaving the show, but the character probably will be gone for long stretches of time again.

The unfortunate news for Callen is that Hetty is the person with the most answers on his past; unfortunately, she’s also not going to be around for a little while. (Callen sent Zasha away at the end of the episode to Syria in order to spy on Hetty, hopefully as a way to get more answers. If she does that, Callen agreed to help get her ID.)

As for what else happened in the episode, Deeks and Kensi are going to continue to move forward with adoption, even if they really wanted to have a baby together biologically. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what the future holds for the two of them but odds are, the universe will have a way of working things out.

This was a great premiere by and large, one that featured an awesome performance from Chris O’Donnell plus more reminders that Kilbride is going to run the team his own way.

