Work in Progress season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?







Following tonight’s big finale on Showtime, could you expect a Work in Progress season 3 renewal? Or, will it end up being canceled? There are a few different things that we should talk through here.

So where do we begin here? Let’s start by diving into the state of the show itself. For the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed on the show’s future. For the record, we’re not sure that anything will be for a little while still. There is not necessarily a reason for Showtime to rush things here, especially if that would lead to the dramedy’s cancellation.

There are certainly some things that Work in Progress has going against it. Take, for starters, the fact that it airs in a particularly rough timeslot late at night. Also, it gets a pretty limited amount of promotion and unless you have the network, there’s a good chance that you have never heard of it. While the show does allow Showtime to have a greater variety of programming, how much will that really matter to them?

What Work in Progress has going for it, meanwhile, is that it’s got a core viewership and it doesn’t need much promotion to maintain that. Meanwhile, we don’t think that expectations are sky-high here; this show doesn’t have a budget of a Billions or a Dexter: New Blood and all it really needs to do is pull in subscriptions. If it is able to do that even with a smaller pool of viewers overall, then there is reason to think that it could have a decent life still on the air.

Hopefully, we’ll get some sort of verification on the future over the next few months; if Work in Progress is renewed during that time, it’s reasonably fair to expect it to come back on in 2022.

Do you want to see a Work in Progress season 3 renewal at Showtime?

Do you think it will actually happen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







