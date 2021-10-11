Did NCIS: Los Angeles change its theme song for season 13?







Entering NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, we did expect a certain degree of change — but even with the theme song? That’s what shocked us.

If you noticed tonight that the opening title music was slightly different for the CBS crime drama, you’re not alone. It was one of the most surprising things of all about the opening — even if thematically, it was largely the same music as before. It sounds as though the key was pitched a little bit higher than before; not only that, but there was a tiny pause at the start before the somewhat-familiar music started to crescendo.

So why change the opening music after more than a decade? It may have just been to keep viewers on their toes and surprised — it may also represent in part a new era for the series following the exits of Renee Felice Smith and Barrett Foa at the end of season 12.

It is a little bit surprising to see the music change just because this is something that the NCIS franchise does not do all that often. Sure, they often change the visuals in the opening credits to align for the current cast and crew, but typically the music stays exactly the same. Sometimes, there is a slightly-shorter version that is played if there’s a particularly big episode around it, but that’s about as radical a change as we’re ever going to see.

Maybe there’s a lot of people out there who won’t notice the change; meanwhile, there are probably plenty of others who won’t care at all. What can we say? We tend to be a little bit nerdy about this sort of stuff as someone who watches shows week in and week out. We’ll now just have to wait and see if the rest of the season uses the same music we got tonight.

What did you think about the opening music for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Did you notice any change at all?

