American Horror Story: Double Feature: Meet Cody Fern as Valiant Thor







Wednesday night’s American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9 is right around the corner, and there’s great news for Cody Fern fans. After a REALLY long wait the franchise alumni is finally turning up in this episode, and there’s some interesting backstory we can share behind his character of Valiant Thor already.

For those who are unaware, Thor is not a completely fictional person within the greater AHS universe, even if he seems to be a fictional person in real life. There’s a longstanding urban legend that near the end of the 1950’s, a man named Valiant Thor claimed to arrive to Earth from Venus alongside others; supposedly, he also got a meeting with the President! A good chunk of Fern’s character could be inspired by this, so it’s certainly possible that we’re looking at someone somewhat-disconnected from all the other aliens this season. Or, it’s possible that the character is being remixed slightly for the American Horror Story: Double Feature story.

In the promo for episode 9, we’ve seen that this version of Thor wants an audience with the President. What does he want? It could be tied to the arrangement we’ve seen already between Ike and the aliens. Or, it could throw in a totally new wrinkle to the story. We want to see a few different twists still between the past and the present; more than likely, there’s a little more happening here than what we know.

Regardless of how Valiant Thor’s story plays or how many references there are to the urban legend, we’re absolutely stoked to see Fern back in the franchise. Because Ryan Murphy has so many actors on his shows, it’s often hard to get a lot of our favorites.

What do you most want to see from Cody Fern on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9?

