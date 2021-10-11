Psych 3: This Is Gus trailer: The sequel to the sequel







This weekend the first official trailer arrived for Psych 3: This Is Gus, and somehow, this could be the funniest movie we’ve seen yet.

Below, you get what is the basic setup for the new show as Shawn Spencer and Burton Guster do their best to untangle one of their most personal cases yet. To be specific, this is one related to Selene, Gus’ fiancee and the mother of his unborn baby. Our heroes are out to find her estranged husband, and of course along with that try to continue the wedding planning.

Per most of the details that are out there about the movie right now, Gus finds himself in the position of “groomzilla” — which really shouldn’t be all that much of a shocker based on what we know about him. We have this feeling that he’s off somewhere taste-testing all of the wedding meals down to the last ingredient.

While Gus hopefully is able to celebrate his big day, there are some big moments happening elsewhere. Take, for example, Carlton Lassiter working to figure out his future after his time in a recovery center. It does look like he is returning to work but will he stay there? That remains to be seen but we love Timothy Omundson getting a chance to do more and more great stuff.

Psych 3: This Is Gus is going to start streaming on Peacock on November 18, and if you want a fourth movie, our advice is pretty simple: Just watch it! We’d love for this to be something that the cast and crew can get together for every year or two. The best part about the preview to us are the near-constant callbacks, whether it be nicknames or Shawn and Gus screaming “suck it” at each other in different ridiculous ways.

Related – Check out some more news related to Psych right now as we await the movie airing

What do you most want to see on Psych 3: This Is Gus?

Does this trailer make you more excited than ever before? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







