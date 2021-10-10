Grantchester season 6 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): Will, Geordie, & politics







As we prepare for Grantchester season 6 episode 3 to arrive on PBS next week, prepare for the show to enter some interesting ground.

On paper, this is not an altogether political series; it’s more about telling personal stories and mysteries that impact this particular community. Yet, what happens when politics and a murder investigation meet? There’s no choice but to send Will and Geordie down that path!

The events of episode 3 are likely going to be interesting mostly because neither one of these characters is likely going to want to be wandering around in this world. It’s not going to be about choosing a side; instead, it will just be about figuring out what happened. It’s obvious that some will suspect another politician to be the guilty party, mostly due to the fact that there’s always going to be a desire for power.

Below, we’ve got the full Grantchester season 6 episode 3 synopsis with other insight all about what’s next:

Will and Geordie are drawn into local politics when the death of a councilor prompts a parish election. An allegation against Leonard rocks life at the vicarage to its core.

In the end, remember that this is Granchester; the vast majority of mysteries are often going to be far more complicated than they appear to be on the surface. This mystery is deep and complicated, and the producers are combining that with something personal for Leonard that could impact his future for many years to come. It goes without saying, but we’re ready for the show to peel back a lot of these layers.

At the end of this episode, we’ll be at the halfway point of the season. Grantchester has relatively short seasons, but luckily, they are often able to cram a lot in.

