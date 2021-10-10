Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): New frustrations







As you prepare for Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 on PBS next week, you could see some anger boil over.

The truth is that, at the moment, Nonnatus House is feeling overwhelmed. They have a lot of patients and unfortunately, only so many hands to help. That is going to lead to some women becoming frustrated. One woman proclaims to Shelagh that she’s waited for several hours, only to receive care that she believes to be substandard. Then, there’s another woman who seems to be thinking that she’s not being helped at all.

What’s going on here? We don’t think it’s simply an instance of the midwives starting to slack on their duties; there are often many things going on here, including at times patients not understanding that help doesn’t always match up with what it is they want. (We feel like that is the case with the second patient here more than the first.)

If you’re interested in a few more details all about what you could see coming up, we suggest that you check out the Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 synopsis:

A complicated pregnancy leads the Nonnatus team on a path of discovery. Sister Hilda and Dr. Turner get involved with a young woman whose health presents a series of challenges.

The Dr. Turner storyline is likely to be a reminder that often, treating a patient is not often cut-and-dry. The technology on Call the Midwife still isn’t close to where it is today and sometimes, that means a little trial-and-error happens before you eventually figure out the truth.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife

What do you most want to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3?

What are you enjoying the most at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: PBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







