The Rookie season 4 episode 4 spoilers: First look at ‘Red Hot’







Next week on The Rookie season 4 episode 4, a number of characters could be in grave danger. That shouldn’t be a surprise, but the way that it happens could very well be. The main case for John Nolan has international implications, and the deeper the story goes for him and Lucy Chen, the more peril they could be in.

While there are some stories that will be brand-new within this installment, in other places we are picking up where tonight leaves off. Take, for example, some of what is happening for Harper as she does her best to try and find the serial arsonist. This is one of the things that The Rookie does an incredible job at: Combining old and new storylines and giving you an hour that constantly keeps you on your toes.

Let’s just hope that there’s not so much danger that a character dies here; we’ve had enough of that on this show already.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 4 synopsis:

“Red Hot” – Officer Nolan and Officer Chen search for a missing person who may have international ties that puts everyone’s lives in danger. Meanwhile, Harper continues the search for a serial arsonist after responding to a report of an injured cyclist. Elsewhere, Wesley must overcome an impossible task on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Jay McLaren as Elijah, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen and Jenna Dewan as Bailey.

So what’s one of the larger story like Nolan? It’s really just about finding his place. We know that he’s interested in becoming more of a teacher to other cops that are finding their way, but in order to do that, he’ll have to show that he is continuously capable of overcoming adversity.

