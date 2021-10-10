Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Abby’s dilemma







Next week the Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale is going to be here — are you ready to dive into what lies ahead?

We know that there’s a lot of stuff for the writers to tie together here, but at the core of much of it could be Abby’s romantic life. That’s largely been the focus of the show for most of its run, even if you have the entire O’Brien family put in the focus more often than not. Each one of these different characters has had their own struggles and hurdles; most of them could be coming to a head here.

For a few more details all about what you can expect to see, take a look at the Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale synopsis:

Connor comes to Luke’s defense despite personal risks; Abby faces a romantic dilemma; Jay wants more than friendship.

Is this going to be the series finale?

We certainly hope not, but nothing is 100% certain at the moment. We know that Hallmark did cancel Good Witch earlier in the year and because of that, almost anything is possible. Yet, we do still think there’s more story to be told here, especially with Robert Buckley coming on board recently as Evan.

If Hallmark were to cancel this show, it’d be a sign that they are moving away from having original long-form series. We know that in a lot of ways their bread and butter is their original movies, but isn’t there some value in having a lot of variety in here? We tend to think so, anyway. Because of this show’s family focus, there is always going to be a number of interesting stories to be told here.

What do you most want to see on the Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale?

Do you think there is some sort of huge cliffhanger coming down the road? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

