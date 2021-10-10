Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, October 10?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We’ve had a chance to get a stretch of new installments; will that last?

Ultimately, this is where we can come in and present a welcome bit of news: There are, in fact, new episodes coming right around the corner! You’ll have a chance to see another installment starting at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time; it could be one of the last episodes without a later start, depending of course on what happens with Succession moving forward.

So what can you expect to see when Last Week Tonight airs? There are a few different directions that the series would take, but we’re predicting that the Facebook hearings will be a primary subject of conversation. The late-night host has made some of his thoughts on Facebook more than clear over the years; this could just be another opportunity to reinforce them further. There is a lot to get into here when it comes to privacy and what viewers should know prior to using a form of social media.

If we were to make some sort of prediction, it’d be that the opening part of the show will be about Facebook; from there, we could see a main segment about pretty much anything. Within the current administration they’ve been incredibly unpredictable, but him showing no fear discussing anything from politics to the environment to even chemicals, which was largely the focus on this past half-hour.

Our final bit of advice here is to simply enjoy this episode of Last Week Tonight while it’s here, given that we are inching ever closer to the conclusion of the season. Typically, we have to say goodbye to the show prior to thanksgiving.

Tonight’s show starts at 11pm! But we’re not going to tell you when it ends. Because, like life, a good episode of TV is about the journey, not the destination. Unless you have someone like, say, Jennifer Coolidge in your show. In that case, it’s rightfully about her. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) October 10, 2021

