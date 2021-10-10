





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ve got a lot to discuss when it comes to the military drama’s future.

So where do we kick things off here? How about sharing some great news for a change? After a LONG summer/early fall hiatus, David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast will be back starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. (Check your local listings in case of potential NFL overruns.) The story tonight is the first of four weekly episodes airing prior to the show’s move exclusively to the Paramount+ streaming service. We feel like CBS/Paramount will be pushing this transition hard, and the later timeslot should also help them tell some of their darkest, most intense stories yet. One of the goals of the show’s producers is to show what SEAL team units go through, both physically and mentally.

Below, you can get a good sense of what’s coming in the premiere courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“Trust, But Verify: Part 1” – Everyone on Bravo is shocked when they learn a training exercise is really cover for a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world, on the fifth season premiere of SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Don’t be shocked at all in the event that there is some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of tonight’s episode; also, consider the stakes of this mission. The team is going to North Korea and as a destination, this really merits more than an hour’s worth of story. The sneak peek below presents a good sense of the significance of this mission, but also the challenges that Bravo could face given that Ray hasn’t been out in the field with most of them for a good while.

