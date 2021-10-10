





Is Animal Kingdom new tonight on TNT? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that particular question — and of course, set the stage for what is bound to be an exciting future here.

The first thing that we should really do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: Last week was unfortunately the season finale. With that in mind, there is no new episode of Animal Kingdom on the air tonight. Not only that, but you won’t have a chance to see more of the show until 2022. There is no premiere date as of yet, so TNT could be keeping you in the dark for at least a little while.

New Animal Kingdom video! Take a look at all of our thoughts on the most-recent finale below! Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are more updates on all things TV coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

It goes without saying, but the stage at this point is clearly set for some more awesome stuff in the Animal Kingdom world. Season 5 of the series ended in an incredibly-dramatic fashion, as the police discovered the body of Baz’s wife Catherine. This is a story that goes all the way back to the very beginning, when Smurf had Pope kill her in fear that she was going to sell out the family. It’s a reminder of the control that Smurf had over her son and also what he’s recently worked to get past.

TNT could technically air new episodes pretty early on in the new year, provided of course that they wanted to. Filming on the show wrapped up a good while back and because of this, it gives them flexibility for what the network wants to do. They may still save it until the summer but ultimately, they don’t have to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







