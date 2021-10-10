Chicago Fire season 10 spoilers: First scoop on 200th episode!







October 20 is going to be a huge date for all fans of Chicago Fire — this is when the 200th episode will air! It’s going to be a fantastic milestone and a rare celebration that the majority of shows never get a chance to have.

So what will the story be for an episode like this? While we’re sure the writers want it to be relevant to what’s going on in season 10, there could also be Easter eggs and tributes that go back to season 1. It’s also going to have a big story for Matt Casey, which makes sense given that he’s been one of the show’s steady constants. Whatever happens in this episode could end up changing his life in a particularly big way!

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire 200th episode synopsis with more news on what’s ahead:

10/20/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the show’s milestone 200th episode, Casey makes a life-altering decision. Gallo, Ritter and Violet agree to an interview and photo shoot. Brett and Mouch launch the paramedicine program. Cruz comes closer to fatherhood. TV-14

Ultimately, we’d love for this episode to be about Cruz becoming a dad at the end, mostly because that feels like the perfect personal milestone for an episode like this. We already have a lot of romantic relationships set and, at least for now, we’re not sure if any of them are going to be taking it to the next level here. Some of them just simply need more time. Also, if the likes of Severide/Stella or Casey/Brett were to get married, we’d want teases on end leading up to it happening! There is really no reason to rush anything along when it comes to that.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see on the 200th episode of Chicago Fire?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and of course, you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







