Scenes from a Marriage season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?







Following today’s finale, will there be a Scenes from a Marriage season 2 over at HBO, or are we led more to believe that we’ve reached the end? There are, of course, a handful of things to discuss within this piece.

So should we go ahead and get the bad news out of the way? Well, we tend to think so. Tonight’s new episode of the Oscar Isaac – Jessica Chastain series is the finale and the plan from the start was for this to be a limited series. The show is in some ways a remake, and to go beyond where they are now would be completely doing away with what came before. Also, we think that the short length of the series is one of the reasons why Isaac and Chastain got on board. They could take part in this and then have an opportunity to do a number of feature films after the fact without interruption.

While we don’t think we’ll see this particular iteration of Scenes from a Marriage again, could HBO turn this into an anthology-of-sorts? There’s probably an argument to be made that you could case a new couple and explore their relationship dynamics, but we worry that doing so would mostly just be treading water. Why repeat yourself? We think the more likely scenario here is that HBO moves on to another series with a different cast and, of course, they’ll continue to have the good will of the viewers. Because the network tends to be pretty careful with what they put on the air, you can typically count on much of what they have being good.

One reason why they may move away from shows like Scenes from a Marriage entirely is this: As critically-acclaimed as the show may be, it hasn’t generated the same buzz as The White Lotus or, of course, the upcoming Succession.

