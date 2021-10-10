NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Fukushu’ is personal







As we look ahead now to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2, do you want a good sense of what’s to come? The title for this hour is “Fukushu,” and all signs suggest already that things are going to be very-much personal.

So how personal? This is an episode where the father of an LAPD officer is a victim. There’s a chance this officer is well-known to the team, especially since Deeks worked for the department until recently, when he shifted over to being an NCIS Investigator. Add to this the fact that the attack seems to be a hate crime, as suggested by the official synopsis:

“Fukushu” – NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer’s father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 17 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This is going to be one of those episodes that is extremely timely to what is going on in the world, as there have been more and more instances of hate crimes against Asian-Americans in this country. We know that the NCIS team will stand up for anyone in need, and we imagine that there’s going to be swift action on the road to justice here.

Is there a good chance for some personal sideplots as well? Absolutely, but we get the sense that the producers didn’t want to take too much attention from the main story here. Hence, them opting to promote things in this particular way.

