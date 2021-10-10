





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that everyone’s been waiting a LONG time for new episodes!

Luckily, the time of waiting is finally at an end! The season 13 premiere is coming to the network in just a matter of hours and per some early details, this one is going to be huge. Hetty’s going to have a big storyline, Joelle will resurface in the hopes of capturing Katya, and we’ll see in general how the team is able to recover from losing Nell and Eric to Tokyo at the end of season 12. As of right now, the premiere is slated to air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, but remember to check your local listings depending on what market you’re in. (The NFL has a way of screwing up start times.)

For a few more details on this particular episode, take a look at the attached synopsis:

“Subject 17” – While Callen suspects Hetty of keeping secrets about his past and Joelle surfaces in her quest to capture Katya, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger. Also, Kensi and Deeks work to expand their family, on the 13th season premiere of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Just in case you want one more big tease for what’s coming in this episode, the sneak below has it for you! In this, you can see Callen, Sam, and Joelle all out in the field, and it takes almost zero seconds for Joelle to cause some chaos. That’s what happens when she goes rogue and runs inside before Sam or Callen want her to! The more things change in this world, the more they stay the same…

