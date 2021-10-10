





Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ve got a lot to discuss in between the premiere episode and what’s coming down the road.

Well, here is where we’re able to present some very positive news — after a long hiatus, Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast are back! There is a new episode on the air tonight, and it’s one that will pick up largely where the season 1 finale left off. Robyn McCall’s secret is out, at least to one of the people that she cares about most within her family. This does present a rather significant challenge for her, given that she now has to figure out if the secret can still be preserved to some extent. We’ll see this struggle over the course of the first several episodes, especially as the character tries to figure out if she can still be the Equalizer anymore.

For a few more details on the premiere if you haven’t seen them already, take a look at the attached synopsis:

“Aftermath” – Just as McCall considers ending her work as The Equalizer, she’s pulled back in when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante as a new client who needs her help to find an untraceable group of bank robbers, on the second season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

As for what is coming in the season at large, there’s a new video below with all sorts of intel on that very subject. Latifah and the rest of the cast break down some of the big moments from last season and how moving forward, season 2 will be bigger, more action-packed, but somehow more personal at the same time. It’s a tough needle for the creative team to thread, but we remain confident that they can pull this off.

