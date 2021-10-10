Succession season 3 video: Brian Cox, cast take on fan questions







In just one week’s time the Succession season 3 premiere is going to arrive on HBO, and there is SO much ground the show has to cover. They have to cover the aftermath of Kendall’s big move in the finale, whether it be what Logan Roy does next to how the rest of his kids react. We know that there was a lot of uncertainty within the world of Waystar Royco before but now, the cup of crazy is running over in totally new ways.

So while you wait for some more footage from the premiere, why not enjoy much of the cast having fun in the world of late-night TV? Recently, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and J. Smith-Cameron all made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where there was a LOT that they had to talk about, both in terms of teasing the new season and having some fun all around it. There’s a real cognizance that the show is hitting its stride as a pop-culture institution and HBO wants to do whatever it can to give the cast a spotlight. (You can see some of what they had to say on the show at the bottom of this article.)

Before we go further, though, be sure to watch our full preview now for the upcoming season! Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are a lot of updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them.

The segment that we’re spotlighting from The Late Show here is the cast simply talking all about questions they’ve received from fans on social media. You can see just from this alone that everyone has a great sense of humor about themselves and while Succession may be somewhat serious in terms of its subject matter, there’s still some fun to be had.

Ultimately, we REALLY just want the show back as soon as possible. Let’s just hope it lives up to the hype.

