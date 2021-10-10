Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 photo: A big Danny, Erin moment ahead?







Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 could prove to be a very exciting episode, especially with the knowledge of what happened in episode 2.

For most of that hour, we know that the Reagans were all dancing around something related to Bridget Moynahan’s character of Erin; collectively, they were concerned about making her upset and with that, nobody wanted to lend Anthony a helping hand with his surprise. Eventually, Henry did sign on to work with him, and the story was ultimately all about the family pushing her to run for Manhattan District Attorney.

Given the support that Erin had to take the role on, doesn’t it feel inevitable that she will now? We recognize that nothing is guaranteed but even still, this storyline would be an exciting one to pursue at this point. There’s no indication that season 12 is the final one for the series but, at the same time, we know that we’re likely closer to the end of the show at this point than the beginning. This could apply a certain pressure on the writers to get some of these characters to where they want. With Erin, that could mean making her the DA; the photo above from episode 3 shows Danny and Erin having a conversation, seemingly outside of the Reagan family home. We wouldn’t be shocked if they are talking almost exclusively about whether or not she should take the DA job or possible campaign strategies.

Do we know that Danny and Erin bicker almost to no end? Absolutely, but we recognize simultaneously that they care for one another immensely. We think Donnie Wahlberg’s character would do whatever he could to support her and, potentially, this is just the beginning.

(Is it possible that Danny and Erin are talking about something totally separate from the DA campaign, like a case? Sure, but we like to let our imagination run wild a little bit.)

