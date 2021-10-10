Evil season 3 premiere date hopes: When’s it back at Paramount+?







Following tonight’s finale, there’s a lot to think about when it comes to Evil season 3– including a premiere date at Paramount+.

So where are things going to start? Let’s start with some good news: There is a season 3 coming down the road! This news was first announced a little earlier this year, and it came as a tremendous show of faith for the drama at its new streaming home. If you remember, season 2 was originally supposed to air on CBS before a last-minute switch caused it to land somewhere else.

Moving into season 3, we think the opportunity is going to be there more than ever to create some big, bold, and frankly crazy stories. The writers are going to have more creative leeway than ever before and we’re excited to see what they come up with!

As for when these new episodes will premiere, you’ll be waiting for at least a little while: Think in terms of 2022. We imagine that Paramount+ would love to make Evil a show that airs every summer, especially since that’s a time when there is less in the way of competition elsewhere. It can carve out a real niche there and in the end, this is precisely what this streaming service needs. It’s still largely in its infancy and it needs shows that viewers can identify with it. Evil could be one of those shows, and we think their profile is only going to grow over the next few months. Remember that SEAL Team is heading over to the service. Meanwhile, we’re also going to be seeing the Yellowstone prequel 1883 find its way over there in due time.

For now, though, just know this: Evil season 3 has the potential to be the best one yet by a mile.

