Outlander season 7: When will filming kick off? The writing process







We know that there’s a lot of talk out there about Outlander season 6 at the moment, but why not look ahead to season 7?

As most of you probably know if you are reading this article, it’s already confirmed that the show is coming back for another batch of episodes. Not only that, but it’s the biggest batch of episodes that we’ve had in a while; the producers are compensating for a shorter season 6 by giving you more of what you love next time!

Speaking at the show’s New York Comic-Con panel, executive producer Maril Davis confirmed that the team behind the scenes is currently working to make the story bigger and better than ever. Not only that, but filming for season 7 will kick off next year. We know that Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are busy with a wide array of projects, but they’ll be front and center once more as Jamie and Claire.

We know that we’re projecting really far ahead here, but we’d be shocked if you saw season 7 premiere before 2023. Season 6 is slated to premiere in early 2022 and if you’re Starz, you probably realize that there is no reason at all to rush things along with this story. So long as people keep watching and enjoying what is in front of them, they can use Outlander as a yearly staple on the schedule. We don’t get the sense that they want it to end anytime soon, at least in terms of it attracting subscribers to the network. Unfortunately, we can’t say whether or not season 7 is going to be the final one for the show. Personally, we’d love to see a season for every book Diana Gabaldon writes, but that’s a network decision more than a personal one.

Hopefully, we’ll get a larger trailer for Outlander season 6 before the end of the year.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 7?

