Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: JoJo Siwa, Matt James & Disney Week!







Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode is going to kick off Disney Week and this time around, it’s not just a one-episode event. Instead, all of the remaining performers are going to hit the ballroom on Monday and Tuesday in order to impress the judges/viewers at home. First, they’ll take on songs inspired by Disney heroes; then, they’ll go the opposite route and do some inspired by villains.

Disney Week has been a time-honored tradition on the ballroom competition for a long time and we get it. This marks a chance for some corporate synergy and at the same time, also some fantastic performances with costumes, music, and everything out there that people love.

We’re going to share all of the dances for this episode in two separate groups — go ahead and start generating excitement!

Heroes Night

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Paso Doble to “I’ll Make A Man Out of You” from “Mulan”

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Waltz to “Someday My Prince Will Come” by Ray Chew Live (from “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs”)

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Jazz to “Step In Time” from “Mary Poppins”

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book”

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Samba to “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from “The Lion King”

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Quickstep to “The Incredits” from “The Incredibles”

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Rumba to “You’ll Be In My Heart” from “Tarzan”

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Salsa to “Colombia, Mi Encanto” from “Encanto”

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Quickstep to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin”

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing Contemporary to “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Jive to “Stand Out” from “A Goofy Movie”

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Foxtrot to “Let It Go” from “Frozen”

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Viennese Waltz to “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”

Villains Night

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing Jazz to “bad guy” by Billie Eilish (inspired by “Peter Pan”)

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Paso Doble to “He’s A Pirate” from “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl”

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon A Dream” from “Maleficent”

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing Jazz to “Mother Knows Best” from “Tangled”

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing Jazz to “Remember Me (Ernesto de la Cruz)” from “Coco”

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Paso Doble to “Jungle” by X Ambassadors & Jamie N Commons (inspired by “The Jungle Book”)

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Paso Doble to “Call Me Cruella” from “Cruella”

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Viennese Waltz to “I Put A Spell On You” by Annie Lennox (inspired by “Hocus Pocus”)

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande (inspired by “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs”)

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Gaston” from “Beauty & The Beast”

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Argentine Tango to “Arabian Nights” from “Aladdin”

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Paso Doble to “Ways To Be Wicked” from “Descendants 2”

What do you want to see on Dancing with the Stars 30 for Disney Week?

