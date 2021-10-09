SEAL Team season 5 premiere sneak peek: So much for training…







Tomorrow night is finally going to bring us the SEAL Team season 5 premiere on CBS — don’t you think things are going to get dramatic? There’s a lot to unravel still following the end of last season, and that’s without mentioning the new problems that are going to arrive at Bravo Team’s doorstep.

What’s one of the big issues that they are facing right now? It’s ultimately rather simple: A training exercise is not going to be even close to what it’s advertised. In the first sneak peek at the bottom of this article, Jason tells Ray to come along on what’s supposed to be a simple training mission. He’s seen Neil Brown Jr.’s character recover from his PTS over the past several months and with that, he thinks that he’s ready to be back out there in this environment.

However, there is still a source of tension present here: Ray is interested in coming clean to his brothers in Bravo about what happened. From Jason’s point of view, he’s not altogether sure that this is a great idea. His concern is that if Ray does this, he’ll be sidelined and viewed as a liability even if he’s not one. There’s still clearly tension between these two guys, and nothing that happened at the end of last season is patching things up and making it better right away.

In the second sneak peek, that’s where Jason may realize that hiding Ray’s treatment may be somewhat of a mistake. He and the rest of Bravo learn at once that this “training mission” is actually a clandestine and dangerous operation that is taking place in one of the most dangerous places in the world: North Korea. Are they all going to be ready for this? We imagine there being a LOT of challenges coming around the bend here…

