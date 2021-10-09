Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 promo: Who offered Frank a job?







CBS last night offered us a first look at Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3, and rest assured, it’s absolutely fascinating. How can it not be when the future employment status of Frank Reagan is at the center of everything?

In the short promo below, you can get a little bit of what we’re talking about as Frank reveals to his family that he’s got a job offer. Who is it from? Think his old pal Lenny Ross — Treat Williams will be returning in this episode as the character, and over the course of this hour we’ll see him give Frank this particular offer. It’s an interesting situation here — in the past, Lenny has been the guy who needed Frank’s help. Now, things are a little bit the opposite.

There are perhaps more reasons for Frank to consider this than ever before. He clearly loves working, which is one of the reasons why he’s been so hesitant to retire. Meanwhile, it’s also clear that being the Commissioner comes with a near-constant number of headaches. Most notably, he’s having a spend a significant chunk of his time fighting with the Mayor right now and that has to be taking a toll on him. There’s also likely a huge financial benefit that would come from entering the private sector; we’d bet that Frank could make more money in one year at this job than several in his current position.

With all of this being said, here’s the biggest reason why Frank will likely say no to the job — besides, of course, the fact that much of Blue Bloods is predicated on him being the PC. He’s never one to back away from a challenge and for now, he’s in the midst of one of his biggest ones. We have a hard time seeing him back away from what’s in front of him.

