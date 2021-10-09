NCIS season 19 episode 4: Our biggest fear for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs







NCIS season 19 episode 4 is poised to arrive on CBS in just a matter of days, and it’s an understatement so say we’re worried. In particular, we’re concerned over the future of Mark Harmon’s character of Gibbs and there are a few different reasons for that.

If you recall, before the season there were reports aplenty about Harmon having a reduced episode count this season. Meanwhile, we’ve also heard a number of stories all about the serial-killer arc only lasting for the first four episodes. It’s possible there are some loose ends left over from Monday night, but we wouldn’t be shocked if a number of elements are tied up.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get all of our thoughts in regards to episode 3. Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are some other updates coming there on a weekly basis and you don’t want to miss any of them.

So what could happen with Gibbs in this episode? We know that he and McGee are going to Alaska in order to untangle the mystery around the Sonova corporation, and our biggest fear is that for whatever reason, Gibbs stays there — or, makes some other decision that keeps him away from the team for some extended period of time.

We know that in general, one of the things that could stick in Gibbs’ mind is a comment Fornell made to him earlier this season. For all of Gibbs’ life, he’s focused almost exclusively around the work. It’s one of the reasons why he’s struggled since being suspended from NCIS. All of a sudden, he doesn’t have any one particular thing to occupy his time. We think that he could find that within this episode, or make a concentrated effort to do something in that vein.

In the end, though, be prepared for NCIS to give us some answers on Gibbs’ future within this episode; even if he does leave for a while, we have a hard time thinking that he will be gone for good.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you think could happen with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs on NCIS season 19 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







