Through most of the season to date, we’ve seen a lot of conflict between Frank and the Mayor — someone who is out to screw over the PC at any possible moment. Things have been really tense, but Frank still is not backing down. As a matter of fact, he continued to challenge the guy! He wants to do everything he can to make Frank’s life as hard as possible and now, he could be looking for an out.

The preview for next week’s new episode confirmed that Frank will be offered a new job; he just has to figure out whether or not he wants it. There are some clear benefits that could come with the gig, including an opportunity to make his own rules and not have to answer to anyone in the same way.

Here’s the one reason why we don’t think Frank will leave the NYPD: His pride. He loves this job and he’s good at it. He doesn’t like the parts that include battling with the Mayor, but he recognizes that there are only so many people who can tackle the responsibility. The last thing that we think he wants to do is put himself in a position where he leaves and then the department goes to ruin. He’s always willing to carry a significant burden on his back, and we certainly think that’s what he will continue to do.

Yet, even with all of this being said, don’t be shocked if Frank really thinks a lot of this through over the next new episode.

Do you think Tom Selleck will be a part of Blue Bloods until the very end?

