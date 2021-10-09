The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 return date confirmed at AMC







As we prepare for The Walking Dead season 11 part 1 finale to air on AMC this weekend, we now have a better sense of what’s ahead.

Today, the cable network officially confirmed that part 2 of the zombie drama’s final season is going to arrive on Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Much like with the first part of the season, episodes will be available a week early over on AMC+.

There is a promo below that gives you a slightly better sense of what lies ahead — though we’d recommend not watching it unless you have seen episode 8 already. There are some spoilers in here and in general, the second part of the season will explode open the Commonwealth and get a better sense of what’s happening there — plus, the aftermath of the storm that is coming around the bend.

We know the idea of the show ending is a little bit jarring but, in the end, we know that there’s a lot still to come. There are sixteen episodes still to come of The Walking Dead proper, and that is without even mentioning the upcoming spin-off that is going to feature Carol and Daryl at the center of it all. Beyond just that, we do still have Fear the Walking Dead on the air and at least the remainder of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. There’s clearly a lot of great zombie-related goods still to come at AMC, and that’s without even mentioning the upcoming Rick Grimes movies that feel like they’ve been in development forever at this point. They may not see the light of day at this point until after the flagship show comes to a close.

