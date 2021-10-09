9-1-1 episode 5 episode 4 video: Chimney copes with Maddie leaving







Monday night’s 9-1-1 season 5 episode 4 is going to be an emotional one for a number of characters — but especially Chimney. After all, he is still coping with the sudden exit of Maddie, and you have to imagine that this is the sort of thing that will leave a long-term impact on him. He loves her! She’s the mother of their baby! Yet, amidst her dealing with postpartum depression, she departed out of the blue and left a video message.

As you would imagine, Chimney is heartbroken over some of what happened. You can get some video evidence of this very thing in the promo for what’s coming up next at the bottom of this article.

With that being said, let’s just say that not everyone else is sharing all of the same emotions. In particular, Buck is angry more than he is heartbroken. He’s seen Maddie leave before and it seems like some of his feelings are blinded by what’s happened in the past.

Is the character going to be gone for good? We’re still optimistic that the answer here is “no.” Remember for a moment, after all, that this storyline may have been written to accommodate Jennifer Love Hewitt recently welcoming a baby. The writers need her off-screen for some time as she goes on maternity leave but for now, there is no evidence that her departure from the show will be permanent. This is a situation that we’ll just take a wait-and-see approach on for the next little while.

Beyond the Chimney / Buck storyline, this particular 9-1-1 episode is going to feel a lot like ones you’ve seen in the past. We’re past the blackout and with that, we’re moving into other subjects.

