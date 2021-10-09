Succession season 3: Who should Kendall Roy fear now?







The Succession season 3 premiere is set to arrive on HBO in just over one week’s time — and yea, Kendall Roy is front and center. He has to be!

Let’s talk for a moment all about what happened in the season 2 finale. Kendall made the biggest move of his professional career, going against his father and with that, effectively declaring war on his father. His actions are going to send Waystar Royco into complete and utter chaos; we know he should be worried about his father, but who else should be a concern? How much should he be looking over his shoulder?

Below, we have a few different people who could be VERY important to the upcoming story, perhaps in ways no one would imagine at first.

His siblings – This goes without saying. Shiv, Connor, and Roman are the threats that are right in front of his face and yet, they could still surprise him. He has to be acutely aware that any of them could see the mutually-assured destruction of Kendall and Logan as a good thing; they can buy their time and strike at the perfect moment.

Greg – We love Greg more than almost any other character and yet, we know that he is prone to screw things up time and time again. Somehow, you just KNOW he’s going to have a big role in what’s coming!

Himself – Kendall has always been his own worst enemy, whether it be his drug use, his reckless actions, or him just not seeing the forest through the trees. He made one extremely bold move; that doesn’t mean he will make more.

Who do you think could be a huge threat to Kendall Roy on Succession season 3?

