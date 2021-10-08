SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 spoilers: First news on CBS finale







SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 is poised to air on CBS come Sunday, October 31, and there is one scary thing to think about here: This is the final episode currently slated to air on the broadcast network.

For a good while now, we’ve known that the David Boreanaz drama would be moving from CBS to the Paramount+ streaming service. In doing this, we do know that eventually the show will shift towards darker subject matter — and potentially also slightly longer episodes! There’s at least going to be an opportunity for the writers and producers to do this.

Today, what we can give you is the official SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 synopsis — and while we’re at it, also news that this episode is going to kick off a three-episode arc:

“Need to Know” – As each member of Bravo confronts major family obstacles, the team gets spun up on a sudden mission in Africa. When the intel alters their plan, the team finds themselves in a rush to prevent a major terrorist attack, in part one of a three-part episode arc of SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Part two of the three-episode arc of SEAL TEAM (season five, episode five) will be available the next day on Paramount+, as the series moves exclusively to the streaming platform. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 7, all-new episodes of SEAL TEAM will drop Sundays on Paramount+.

The goal with this episode clearly seems to be to get people over on Paramount+ and hooked. If they can be convinced to check out two exclusive episodes there, you have to imagine that they could be there for the remainder of the season. Don’t be shocked if there are larger story arcs that come via the streaming service, as well, since SEAL Team wouldn’t be as beholden to the same semi-procedural structure we often see on network TV.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5 episode 4?

How do you think the series is going to wrap up its run on CBS? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







