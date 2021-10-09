Pretty Smart season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s season 1 finale, will there be a Pretty Smart season 2 renewal at Netflix? Or, is the more likely scenario here that the show gets canceled? As you would imagine, there are a number of different things that we have to talk through.

The first order of business here, though, is that we get some of the bad news out of the way: For the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed on the future of the series. We know that we’d love to see more of it, just as we also recognize that nothing is confirmed.

With Netflix, and especially Netflix comedies, there is a pretty specific pattern of how they go about their business. They typically wait a couple of months, see how the viewership is, and then opt to renew or cancel from there.

Are there things that Pretty Smart has going for it? Sure, and some of them start via Emily Osment. She has a huge audience out there and on paper, we think that they’d want to check this out. The trade-off, of course, is the simple fact that Netflix has a TON of shows. We’re in an era where at this point, it’s pretty hard for any of them to stand out above any of the others. It takes a show going viral for it to stand out in the crowded field; this doesn’t need to be the next Squid Game to get a renewal, but it does at least need a little bit of buzz around it.

We have seen Netflix show some loyalty to its comedies; however, they’ve also been quick to cancel others. They recently axed a number of shows in this genre after just one season, so we know that they’re not afraid of doing something like this if the situation comes to it.

Do you want to see a Pretty Smart season 2 renewal over at Netflix?

What do you want to see next story-wise? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







