Magnum PI season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Magnum, Higgins go golfing







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Magnum PI season 4 episode 3? There is a new installment set to arrive next week, and this one just feels like a total blast on the surface.

We’re a sucker for episodes that feature characters going undercover; we’re always going to enjoy seeing characters outside of their common element, doing their part in order to somehow save the day. This time around, much of the action could take place at a golf club! For some more news on that, including a particularly notable guest star, be sure to view the official Magnum PI season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Texas Wedge” – Magnum, Higgins and Rick go undercover at a ritzy country club when a young caddie is fired after being accused of stealing a member’s golf clubs. Also, Jin’s (Bobby Lee) niece (Kaylee Hottle), unaware of her uncle’s shady past, asks him to speak at her school, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Oct. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Kate Flannery guest stars as a country club member with eyes for Rick.

Odds are, this case at the country club ends up being a little bit more insane than any one of these three would first assume. After all, isn’t that they way of things with this show? They have a way of constantly surprising you, so we absolutely would not be shocked if this caddie ends up becoming tied to some larger conspiracy.

Oh, and it goes without saying that we love Kate Flannery and also love the idea of her trying to shamelessly hit on Rick for the majority of the episode. We got plenty of instances where her character of Meredith would do something similar on The Office.

