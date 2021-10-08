Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? More season 12 episode 2 news







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you’re coming into this piece wondering about season 12 episode 2, have no fear: We’re here to help!

We’re also rather fortunate on this occasion to be giving some good news: There is another installment set to debut in a matter of hours. We know that it was a long hiatus but at this point, we’re at the point in the season where we get a solid run of stories straight out the gate. (There’s also one set to air next week, which we will be previewing further a little bit later in the day.)

For now, though, let’s dive a little bit further into “Times Like These” — check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 synopsis below with other updates all about what’s coming:

“Times Like These” – Tension escalates between Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) after Frank makes a public arrest that goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a gang attack that takes an unexpected turn; Jamie worries when Eddie lies to him about where she’s going in the evenings; and Anthony secretly recruits the Reagans for help with a surprise for Erin, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Dylan Walsh guest stars as Mayor Peter Chase.

This is going to be one of those episodes that has to balance a lot of different stuff but in the end, there could be some great moments worth smiling about. Take, for example, the Erin storyline! We do hope that Danny and Baez get some meaty stuff sooner rather than later, though — the synopsis doesn’t indicate that this will be their most memorable plotline, but sometimes, these things can be a little misleading.

