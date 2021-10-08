The Boys season 3: See The Deep’s new ad and a whole lot more







We know that every single show out there has their own unique way of navigating a hiatus. However, we’re not sure that any of them do a better job at it than The Boys.

Throughout the past few months, the Amazon Prime series has unleashed a new Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman episode, fittingly, on the 7th. For the month of October, they’ve done the same glorious thing all over again. This time around, we’ve got a series of Super-related headlines including Black Noir hot on the case, Starlight going back to her old costume, and also a new advertisement featuring none other than The Deep that is both highly gross and also highly satirical.

From the moment that “Vought” first started to release some of these propaganda videos, it’s been abundantly clear that these are meant to set the stage for what’s coming in season 3. We don’t necessarily think that they are essential, but there are a lot of little Easter eggs that will come home too roost later. These are also valuable given that we’re in the midst of the longest hiatus that we’ve had so far with this show, one brought on by the pandemic coupled with the long post-production time that is required for a show like this.

If we had to guess, we would say that The Boys season 3 will more than likely premiere at some point in 2021. However, nothing is 100% confirmed at the time of this writing.

