Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe talk huge changes







For everyone who is excited about Outlander season 6, this weekend is poised to be one of the biggest in a while. After all, this weekend’s New York Comic-Con is slated to give us a wide array of reveals all about the show’s future. We expect a wide array of new teases, but how about a couple of nuggets in advance.

As a part of a new Entertainment Weekly guide to the show, both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe commented a little bit on what you can expect. For Sam, season 6 all begins with this rather cryptic warning about the future: “It’s sort of the beginning of the end of Fraser’s Ridge as we know it.”

Meanwhile, Balfe goes a little bit more in-depth:

“I think we see a lot of things come to roost this season that change Claire and Jamie’s perspective of where they stand within their community. And definitely some of her bullishness and that blind faith in doing the right thing get a little bit knocked within Claire.”

Unfortunately, in this world good things don’t always happen to good people, and we’re going to see in this season some surprises coming out of places no one would expect. There are personal conflicts, and then also one on a larger scale as we inch a little closer to the start of the Revolutionary War.

Outlander season 6 is going to be the shortest season to date of the series at Starz; however, it will make way for an extended season 7 that has already been renewed. Expect romance, drama, and of course a hearty dose of fear in this latest batch of episodes. We know that this has been an especially-long Droughtlander; let’s cross our fingers in advance that it is worthwhile.

