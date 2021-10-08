The Blacklist season 9 promo: Raymond Reddington, two years later







We’ve been waiting for a long time for The Blacklist to release their first season 9 promo — luckily, they came through today!

If you look below, you can see a first look at what lies ahead courtesy of the folks at NBC. The video starts with some reflections on Liz Keen; namely, what happened to her at the end of last season. We don’t know how many people needed a reminder of this but nonetheless, we’re getting it anyway.

Meanwhile, this promo gives you a better sense of where Raymond Reddington is two years after the events of the finale. Namely, he’s off struggling, trying to find a way to move forward. It doesn’t look as though he has been fully immersed in the criminal world. Instead, he is off dealing with his grief, which makes some sense. Remember the episode “Cape May”? This could be an extended version of that to some degree.

In the end, it is Donald Ressler who seems to be the one who is pushing Reddington to be back into the game — and he is also sporting a new look courtesy of a beard. For the record, he looks a little more distinguished! There are clearly some new threats out there that need to be stopped … but can someone convince Reddington to actually go through with it? That’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see on, and there could be a certain degree of patience required in this.

What do you think about this first The Blacklist season 9 promo?

