Dancing with the Stars 30: Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke returning to ballroom







Great news for everyone who is rooting for Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke to be back in the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars — it’s happening this coming week!

In a post on Instagram, Cheryl confirmed that she has cleared all necessary quarantine protocol and will be all right to perform during next week’s two-part dancing event. Meanwhile, Cody should be good to go in plenty of time to be present for the live shows. Both of them are currently rehearsing remotely and while they’re clearly going to have challenges, they are at least going to have a chance to perform for America’s votes.

There’s no denying that the Peloton instructor and Cheryl have had one of the most unusual journeys in the long-term history of Dancing with the Stars. Three weeks of the competition have aired and with that, we’ve actually only seen them perform together once in “traditional” fashion. During week 2, they were judged based on rehearsal footage. Meanwhile, in week 3 they ended up performing from their separate homes in one of the most unique routines we’ve ever seen on the show.

Given that Cody and Cheryl’s fans have stuck by them through thick and thin all season, we have reason to think that they’ll be around for a while still. Remember that on paper, Cody has the potential to be one of the better dancers of the season. He’s clearly got the physical endurance to do well here and as an instructor, he’s also figured out how to entertain every single step of the way. He’s just gotta find the time to get in some normal rehearsal time along the way.

