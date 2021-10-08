Is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Where is Maggie?







Where is Maggie on tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode? Is Kelly McCreary leaving the show? Well, there’s a lot to discuss here.

Ultimately, at the start of tonight’s episode we learned that the Maggie character was away — meanwhile, her husband Winston worked in order to ensure that a kidney transplant was a possibility for a patient in need while Meredith Grey considered a future in Minnesota.

We know that there’s always going to be a concern when an important character like Maggie is gone from the show, but there is no immediate cause for concern right now. After all, there’s no word that McCreary is leaving the show. With that being said, be prepared for her to be gone at some points in the season. The actress is currently expecting a baby and at a certain point, she could be gone on maternity leave. It’s something that we’ve seen a lot of Grey’s Anatomy stars have managed over the years with real-life pregnancies, and the show has long been supportive of them.

Ultimately, it does seem as though McCreary will still be in more episodes before going off on her leave, especially since she was cryptic on Twitter when asked if the writers would be incorporating her pregnancy into the story. We could see them doing that, especially since it’d offer her and her new husband something new to dive into story-wise. Think about it: They just go married and from that, they’ll deal with a rush of big life changes all at once. At least she’ll have plenty of family to help her through it if they go in this direction.

We know that Maggie deserves all that happiness in the world — she’s been through a lot since first arriving on the show and after the events of last season, we want to see as many different characters happy as possible within the Grey’s Anatomy world.

Do you want to see Kelly McCreary stick around as Maggie on Grey’s Anatomy?

Hahaha thank you!! You will find out soon enough… https://t.co/yNbNtmjzol — Kelly McCreary (@KellyMcCreary) October 1, 2021

