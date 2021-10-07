Mark Consuelos leaving Riverdale, Hiram Lodge after season 5 finale







There is another major change coming in the world of Riverdale — after all, Mark Consuelos is leaving the show after four years.

In a lot of ways, it makes sense for now to be the time for Hiram Lodge to go. Veronica’s father was around SO much longer than anyone would have expected, especially when you think about all of the various things that he did over the years. Even when he was being booted from the town, he still opted to plan a bomb, his last measure of revenge on Archie.

In a statement to Deadline, here is some of what showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had to say on the subject of losing Hiram now:

“So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years … From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell. And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.”

Meanwhile, Mark himself had the following to pass along:

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity. Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”

In the end, the vast majority of TV villains do test to only last for a season or two. We would’ve imagined Hiram being gone, at the latest, before the time jump; yet, they found a way to keep this goung.

