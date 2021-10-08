Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date hopes: When could it air on Apple TV+?







Following this week’s all-important season 2 finale, it only makes sense to start wondering immediately all about a Ted Lasso season 3. When could it air? What could be coming up?

The first thing that we should note here is, of course, the simple fact that there will be another season coming to Apple TV+ in the future. The show got a season 3 order at the same time it was picked up for a season 2, so there’s never been any significant cause for concern here. (That’s a good thing; we’ve been concerned enough for the characters on the show that we don’t need to add something else to the list.)

As for when season 3 could premiere, the earliest that we’d expect it at the moment is at some point from mid-to-late 2022. Because season 1 premiered in 2020 and, even with the pandemic, we were able to get more this year, we feel fairly confident that we’ll get more installments at the end of next year.

Of course, the larger question we have is whether or not season 3 could be the end. From the standpoint of success, we have every reason to think that Apple would want more. This is arguably their biggest hit; at this point, we’d even claim that it is more successful for them than The Morning Show. Yet, we know that there is a real feeling among many in the comedy world to leave people wanting more. Some of the greatest shows ever in this genre have only lasted a couple of years and we don’t get the sense that we’re going to be getting a season 10 of Ted Lasso down the road.

If we had it our way, we’d at least get four or five seasons of the show — that way, we could eventually see Richmond take on some of the greatest clubs in the world.

