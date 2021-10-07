The Premise season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX on Hulu?







Following the finale today on FX on Hulu, will The Premise season 2 happen? Or, is this the end of the road for the anthology series?

So where do we begin here? Let’s start by sharing the current state of things: For the time being, the show has neither been renewed or canceled. That means that there’s at least a chance that more stories are going to be coming down the road.

In the end, we certainly think that there’s an opportunity to get more. Just think in terms of the following: This is an anthology. Its stories are unique, genre-bending, and also cover a lot of ground. Executive producer B.J. Novak has long shown to have a pretty daring mind and this could turn out to be a fantastic venue for him.

If there is one thing that we know about FX (and, in turn, FX on Hulu), it is that there’s a near-constant interest in continuing to keep their properties going. So long as this one delivers some solid viewership and Novak is interested in telling more stories, we don’t think that there’s going to be getting rid of it anytime soon.

Of course, because of the way in which the network operates with some of their properties, we don’t think that The Premise season 2 is guaranteed to launch in 2022 even if another season is ordered. They’ll give Novak all the time necessary and ultimately, we just hope that there’s a chance over the next twelve months to learn more about some of what the stories could be. Nothing really has to be about anything more than that. The most important thing in the end is that we can all be patient with what the future holds from here.

