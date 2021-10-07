Succession season 3: New Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen video







With the Succession season 3 premiere just over a week away, there is more a reason for excitement than ever before. HBO may not too many details out there about the first episode yet, but there are a number of fun little videos they are starting to put out.

With that in mind, we bring you today some of the latest content courtesy of Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen!

In a new clip that you catch over here, the two actors (who play Greg and Tom, respectively) do a little bit of trivia as they share how well each one of them knows some iconic quotes over the course of the series. There’s a lot of humor to be had, just as it’s also quite entertaining getting a reminder that Nicholas and Matthew in real life sound very little like the characters they play.

We’ve long stated that we are a proud supporter of all things Greg on this show. While it is 100% that he is one of the more ridiculous characters within this world, that’s also what makes him so enjoyable to watch. There is an innocence about him that you don’t get with some of Logan Roy’s children — even Tom is compromised in a number of ways by his own thirst for power. He’s found himself a prominent role here and there in the past, but that doesn’t mean that it’s contributed much of anything to his happiness at all.

Rest assured that when Succession returns on October 17, we’ll almost certainly get great stuff from these two almost right away.

