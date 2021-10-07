United States of Al season 2 premiere spoilers: Inside a topical half-hour







Tonight on CBS the United States of Al season 2 premiere is going to air, and this is not going to be your ordinary episode of TV. Instead, it was specifically written to react to the incidents in Afghanistan over the past few months.

This is an episode where so many of the show’s main characters work together from afar in order to help Al’s sister, as she tries to get out of the country after Kabul falls to the Taliban. It’s hard to relay so much story in just 30 minutes of TV, so we imagine the writers will take more of a singular approach as opposed to taking a birds-eye view of it all. This is an important episode — it’s an access point for a lot of viewers who may not be familiar with the human side of what happened in Afghanistan.

If you haven’t seen the full synopsis yet for the premiere tonight, be sure to take a look at it below:

“Promises/Wadaha” – Al, Riley, Art, Lizzie and Vanessa work together against a ticking clock to get Al’s sister out of Afghanistan and to safety after Kabul falls, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Oct. 7 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Story is inspired by the actual experiences of the Afghan and military veteran writers on the series who worked together to evacuate family members during the takeover of Afghanistan.

At the bottom of this article, you can see all of the cast and crew talking about what’s coming up in the premiere. Beyond just that, they also get into when they first heard about what transpired in Kabul. So many people who work on this show have connections to the country; this is personal to so many of them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to United States of Al season 2 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the United States of Al season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwPgD_MdPwg

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







