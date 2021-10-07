Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4: Title news and schedule notes







We know that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 is poised to air on CBS this week, but for the sake of this article, let’s look ahead!

So what is important for you to know at the moment? Let’s start with what we know about the October 22 episode, the fourth of the season. CBS confirmed recently that the title for this episode will be “True Blue,” which we’re shocked hasn’t been used in some shape or form before now. Doesn’t that feel like this is going to be all about someone committing to the police force in some way? We wonder if it could be Frank-centric given that much of the first few episodes seems to be all about whether he can continue to be the right person for the Commissioner job amidst an ever-changing world.

Beyond this, though, we also now have confirmation that there is no new episode scheduled for Friday, October 29, making it the first repeat week of the TV season proper. So what gives there? There’s a chance CBS could be protecting itself instead of airing potentially against the World Series. Meanwhile, there’s also a chance that they wanted to avoid the weekend of Halloween altogether.

Rest assured, though, that there should be episodes aplenty slated to air when we get into November sweeps. That’s a time in which there will more than likely be two or three more new episodes. Typically most major networks take Black Friday off, but we have zero reason to think that there will be some sort of larger hiatus that takes you through a good chunk of the month as a whole.

