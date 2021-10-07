American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9: Cody Fern turns up







American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9 is going to air on FX in one week’s time — and based on what we’re seeing here, things are only going to get crazier.

So what do we know right now in regards to “Blue Moon”? Well, for starter’s, Cody Fern is going to have an important role to play as his character, possessed of course (no shock there), arrives to meet with Ike. Could there be another few twists in the arrangement? So far, we’ve seen that the President is willing to give up some lives in exchange for acquiring some extraterrestrial technology.

This episode should serve to give us a little more of an understanding as to how we ended up in the present, even if at the same time we do wonder if we really needed two timelines. Is the present-day storyline that necessary to be horrified by what’s going on in the past? We do still have a ton of questions when it comes to that.

Also, it looks like this episode could provide a little bit more of an origin story for Dr. Calico, who is the character being played at the moment by Leslie Grossman. Apparently, she’s been abducted on a number of different occasions already … we’ll see if that ends up having any impact at all on her final destiny within this world.

