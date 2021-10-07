American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9 spoilers: ‘Blue Moon’







Are you curious when you learn what’s coming up on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9? It’s crazy to think, but this is the penultimate episode of the season! What happens over the course of this hour will directly carry over to the finale, and things are going to have to move rather quickly.

The title for this next new episode is “Blue Moon,” but for whatever reason we have a hard time thinking that this is just a reference to the song.

For a few more details about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9 synopsis below:

An unexpected visitor arrives at the White House and reveals the details of the horrific plan. Written by Kristen Reidel & Manny Coto & Reilly Smith; directed by Laura Belsey and John J. Gray.

Does this mean that we’re going to get a fuller sense of what is really going on? On tonight’s episode, we learned that the aliens wanted to use humanity in order to mix their population. In doing so, they would have a much better chance of survival.

The one thing that we can say here is fairly simple: This season is weird. It’s creepy and, with that, different from almost everything that we’ve seen the franchise do. We’re just still hoping that it has a better overall conclusion than what we saw in “Red Tide.”

What do you want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news that you do not want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

