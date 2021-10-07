Chicago PD season 9 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘In the Dark’







Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 9 episode 4, and this one could have plenty of danger. It’s also one that could push Upton and Ruzek to the brink when it comes to an investigation.

One of the things that you have to prepare for in this show is simply not know what’s around every metaphorical corner. This is a really dangerous environment for some of these characters to be in and because of that, you have to prepare accordingly. There are just some things that are really hard to prepare for when they are so painful, shocking, and unexpected.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 4 synopsis right now:

10/13/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Upton and Ruzek answer an emergency call to an abandoned house, their investigation leads them down a dark path. TV-14

Are there some long-term storylines progressing matters in this episode? Maybe, but this could end up being an old-school Chicago PD episode where you get roughly a beginning, middle, and end over the course of a single hour. This could test Ruzek and Upton a great deal; they have been through a lot together, so they will have to rely on that understanding of who each other is to make sure they stay on course.

Thematically, it feels like this episode will be one that carries over a good bit of what we saw at the end of last season. In that, one of the biggest questions that was out there pertained to the idea of reform: Can the members of Intelligence adapt with the way that the department has over the years? Or, are they a little more likely to be left behind?

